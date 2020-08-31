Menu
2015 Lexus RX 350

79,187 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
DriveCo Motors

855-655-3579

Contact Seller
F Sport AWD

Location

688 Lougheed Hwy., Coquitlam, BC V3K 3S6

79,187KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5827194
  • Stock #: DJ8162
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA4FC288162

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,187 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 LEXUS RX350 F-SPORT...BC UNIT EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION POWER MOON ROOF LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED SEATS POWER GROUP PREMIUM SOUND CLIMATE CONTROL ALLOY WHEELS AND MORE... DriveCo Motors "HOME OF BC'S BEST PRICED CERTIFIED USED VEHICLES!" For exclusive details on this vehicle visit our website www.drivecomotors.ca. TEXT 778-999-0667 CALL DIRECT 604-917-0080 or VISIT IN PERSON to see this vehicle and other on our huge lot and discuss your purchase and financing needs in our comfortable and safe spacious showroom 688 Lougheed Hwy Coquitlam BC. DriveCo Motors has a MULTILINGUAL TEAM ONSITE (Hindi Farsi Portuguise Spanish Tagalog and Russian) to provide our customers with the highest level of customer service.FINANCING AVAILABLE! No waiting time rapid approvals. Our Finance Specialists have the experience and established bank relationships to get you approved. It never hurts to ask call or text JAY PURDY at 778-999-0667 or email jayp@drivecomotors.cato get the rapid application process started!NEED A RIDE? We can pick you up or deliver your vehicle to your door. DriveCo Motors accessible through transit on bus routes and close to the North Road / Lougheed SkyTrain quick access to BC Ferries and YVR contact us to make arrangements. Ask about our BC WIDE shuttle and delivery services.WARRANTY AVAILABLE! Have piece of mind with your purchase our vehicles are all safetied inspected and certified.SELLING YOUR VEHICLE OR WANTING TO TRADE? DriveCo Motors absolutely accepts trades. If you are selling privately and want a fair price no fees and paid fast text 778-999-0667 or 778-994-8105 to reach THE RIDE BUYERS or visit www.theridebuyers.com.DriveCo Motors is a FAMILY OPERATED BC BUSINESS and Proud Member of the Pioneer Auto Group. Find and follow us on INSTAGRAM and FACEBOOK.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cargo Area Cover
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
Genuine wood trim
4WD/AWD

