2015 Lexus RX 350

2015 LEXUS RX350 F-SPORT...BC UNIT EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION POWER MOON ROOF LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED SEATS POWER GROUP PREMIUM SOUND CLIMATE CONTROL ALLOY WHEELS AND MORE... DriveCo Motors "HOME OF BC'S BEST PRICED CERTIFIED USED VEHICLES!" For exclusive details on this vehicle visit our website www.drivecomotors.ca. TEXT 778-999-0667 CALL DIRECT 604-917-0080 or VISIT IN PERSON to see this vehicle and other on our huge lot and discuss your purchase and financing needs in our comfortable and safe spacious showroom 688 Lougheed Hwy Coquitlam BC. DriveCo Motors has a MULTILINGUAL TEAM ONSITE (Hindi Farsi Portuguise Spanish Tagalog and Russian) to provide our customers with the highest level of customer service.FINANCING AVAILABLE! No waiting time rapid approvals. Our Finance Specialists have the experience and established bank relationships to get you approved. It never hurts to ask call or text JAY PURDY at 778-999-0667 or email jayp@drivecomotors.cato get the rapid application process started!NEED A RIDE? We can pick you up or deliver your vehicle to your door. DriveCo Motors accessible through transit on bus routes and close to the North Road / Lougheed SkyTrain quick access to BC Ferries and YVR contact us to make arrangements. Ask about our BC WIDE shuttle and delivery services.WARRANTY AVAILABLE! Have piece of mind with your purchase our vehicles are all safetied inspected and certified.SELLING YOUR VEHICLE OR WANTING TO TRADE? DriveCo Motors absolutely accepts trades. If you are selling privately and want a fair price no fees and paid fast text 778-999-0667 or 778-994-8105 to reach THE RIDE BUYERS or visit www.theridebuyers.com.DriveCo Motors is a FAMILY OPERATED BC BUSINESS and Proud Member of the Pioneer Auto Group. Find and follow us on INSTAGRAM and FACEBOOK.
