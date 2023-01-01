Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda CX-5

103,448 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda CX-5

2015 Mazda CX-5

GS FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda CX-5

GS FWD

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 10271934
  2. 10271934
  3. 10271934
  4. 10271934
  5. 10271934
  6. 10271934
  7. 10271934
  8. 10271934
  9. 10271934
  10. 10271934
  11. 10271934
  12. 10271934
  13. 10271934
  14. 10271934
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
103,448KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10271934
  • Stock #: 37062B
  • VIN: JM3KE2CY2F0439949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 37062B
  • Mileage 103,448 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

2015 Mazda CX-5 GS FWD
 103,448 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Tucson ...
 63,911 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory