2015 Nissan Rogue

81,777 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,777KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8143117
  Stock #: 26001A
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV6FC842924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 26001A
  • Mileage 81,777 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

