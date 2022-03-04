2015 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 5 , 2 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8468442

8468442 Stock #: 36007B

36007B VIN: 1C6RR7VM9FS596070

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 36007B

Mileage 195,281 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.