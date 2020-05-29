+ taxes & licensing
This Toyota Camry is one of the best values in hybrids. This 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Coquitlam.
The 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid gives you all the style and sophistication of the refreshed 2015 Camry with the fuel-savings of Toyota's class leading hybrid technology. This mid-size sedan offers updated exterior styling from front to back as well as a more spacious, updated interior. The new Camry has a wider stance and lower profile giving a more athletic look than ever before. Revised steering, braking, and suspension tuning have given the 2015 Toyota Camry a livelier, more responsive feel. Toyota's midsize sedan still qualifies as one of the most comfortable, easy-to-drive midsize sedans you can buy. This sedan has 109,000 kms. It's blue in colour. It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
