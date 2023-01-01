Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

90,720 KM

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

90,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10523625
  • Stock #: 168939
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC3GG118262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,720 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

