2016 Chrysler 200

99,957 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Limited

Location

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,957KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 161659 TJ
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAG9GN105414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,957 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

