2016 Chrysler 200
Limited
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
99,957KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10487937
- Stock #: 161659 TJ
- VIN: 1C3CCCAG9GN105414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
