Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

62,300 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 8256747
  2. 8256747
  3. 8256747
  4. 8256747
  5. 8256747
  6. 8256747
  7. 8256747
  8. 8256747
  9. 8256747
  10. 8256747
  11. 8256747
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8256747
  • Stock #: P2382B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR154484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P2382B
  • Mileage 62,300 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

2019 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 54,041 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda HR-V EX AWD
 63,168 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Toua...
 94,707 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory