2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

97,509 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

SE/SXT

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,509KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9338356
  • Stock #: 161404
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR394316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,509 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

