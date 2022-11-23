$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
97,509KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9338356
- Stock #: 161404
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR394316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 97,509 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
