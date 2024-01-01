$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
142,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT42YE87GF288860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 168931
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
2016 GMC Sierra 3500