Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 GMC Sierra 3500

142,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 11481500
  2. 11481500
  3. 11481500
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT42YE87GF288860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 168931
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO 122,807 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2017 Ford F-150 70,858 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 96,671 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 3500