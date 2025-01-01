Menu
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins.

2016 Honda Accord

147,598 KM

Details Description

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Accord

SEDAN

12970758

2016 Honda Accord

SEDAN

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,598KM
VIN 1HGCR3F96GA801399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC9341A
  • Mileage 147,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Honda Accord