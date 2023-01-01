2016 Hyundai Genesis

Listing ID: 10343298

10343298 Stock #: TC2385

TC2385 VIN: KMHHU6KJ4GU132385

Vehicle Details Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # TC2385

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.