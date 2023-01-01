Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

83,700 KM

Details Features

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Location

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

83,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10206684
  • Stock #: 164608
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF4GH347855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

