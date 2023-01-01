Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

123,664 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,664KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10465230
  • Stock #: 30103A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA25GU066362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 30103A
  • Mileage 123,664 KM

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

