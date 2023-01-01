2016 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 3 , 6 6 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10465230

10465230 Stock #: 30103A

30103A VIN: KM8J3CA25GU066362

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 30103A

Mileage 123,664 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.