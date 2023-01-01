Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

145,432 KM

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

North

Location

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

145,432KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10281540
  • Stock #: 161114
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS7GW147164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,432 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

