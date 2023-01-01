$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
145,432KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10281540
- Stock #: 161114
- VIN: 1C4PJMCS7GW147164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 145,432 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
