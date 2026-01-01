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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2016 Kia Sedona

142,582 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Sedona

Watch This Vehicle
13979652

2016 Kia Sedona

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Contact Seller

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,582KM
VIN KNDME5C14G6106415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,582 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Garage door opener
Service Interval Indicator
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Cargo Net
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Chrome Interior Accents
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Conversation mirror
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
Lane Departure Warning
6 AIRBAGS
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Forward Collision Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

Exterior

Roof Rails
Chrome Door Handles
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear splash guards
Front fog lights
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Chrome side window trim
Chrome bodyside insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
3.195 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

2
Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
8 speakers

Windows

Dual Sunroof

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Carpet
Automatic
4 Doors
alternator
Rear door bins
Rear beverage holders
Power Fuel Door Release
Deep Tinted Windows
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
Fixed Audio Antenna
Rear bumper step
Amplifier
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Blind spot warning
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Auto-Leveling Headlights
Rear windshield wipers
Refrigerated/Cooled Glovebox
4-wheel disk brakes
1 USB port
Cushion Tilt
Premium Nappa Leather Seat Trim
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Ventilated Driver and Front Passenger Seats
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Power folding door mirrors
AM/FM/Satellite
2 memory settings
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
second and third-row overhead airbags
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Overhead console storage
Sun visor strip
Driver selectable steering effort
Front windshield solar coating
Sequential shift control
ice
CD-R compatible
Seat Integrated Console
Lead acid battery
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Power liftgate rear cargo door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
High mounted centre stop light
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Driver seat with 4-way power lumbar
Front passenger seat with 8-way directional controls
Height and tilt adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual front seat head restraint control
2 rear seat head restraints
Standard style side mirrors
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Rear headliner/pillar climate control ducts
Voice activated audio controls
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
1 interior AC power outlet
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Stainless steel single exhaust
Driver seat power reclining
Passenger seat power reclining
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Black windshield trim
Leather front seat upholstery
Leatherette front seatback upholstery
Leather rear seat upholstery
3 12V power outlets
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Heated windshield wiper park
ULEV II emissions
Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions
Smart device app link
Low level warning for fuel
8 inch primary display
Heated and Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats
Proximity cargo area access release
Trunk/hatch auto-latching
Power driver and passenger door mirrors with tilt down in reverse
Black grille with chrome surround
Crank-down spare tire
Curtain first
7 Passenger Seating Capacity
Fixed second-row seats
Manual reclining second-row seats
Second-row seats with manual fore and aft
Fixed third-row seats
Front facing third-row seat
Manual fold into floor third-row seat
Height adjustable third-row head restraints
Manual third-row head restraint control
Rear climate control system with separate controls
Single-disk CD player
CD player located in the dashboard/instrument panel
Internal storage capability
Branded speakers
Front and rear one-touch down windows
Front and rear one-touch up windows
Third-row split-bench seat
Second-row centre armrest
Aerial view camera
Memory settings include: door mirrors
Front mounted camera
First-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
60-40 folding third-row passenger seat
3 third-row head restraints
2 door entry light(s)
Third-row manual reclining seats
Manual rear side window sunblinds
Second-row seat mounted armrests
Front and rear height adjustable seatbelts
Second-row centre armrest storage
Piano black instrument panel insert
4.3 inch primary display
High-intensity discharge low beam headlights
Coloured front and rear bumper inserts
Power sliding left rear passenger door
Power sliding right rear passenger door
Leatheretterear seatback upholstery
Manualthird-row side sunblinds
0.7 GB internal storage
Second-row captains' chairs
Side-to-side sliding second-row seats
Gauge cluster display size: 3.50
P235/55TR19 AS BSW front and rear tires
Second-row sliding glass sunroof with express open/close activation and manual sunshade
2 second-row footrests
Additional console storage
3.3L GDI 24-Valve V6 DOHC Engine with D-CVVT
760 Kgs GVWR
P235/55R19 Low Rolling Resistance Tires
19" Bright Chrome Wheels
AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Radio with Navigation
Leather and simulated wood steering wheel
19 x 6.5-inch front and rear chrome aluminum wheels
0.115 kW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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604-777-1292

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$11,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Go Kia West

604-777-1292

2016 Kia Sedona