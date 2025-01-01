Menu
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee starting at $195. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2016 Kia Soul

86,839 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Soul

EV

12952841

2016 Kia Soul

EV

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,839KM
VIN KNDJP3AE9G7017795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Clear White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,839 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

2016 Kia Soul