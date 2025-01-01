Menu
Account
Sign In
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee starting at $195. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2016 Porsche Cayman

62,100 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Porsche Cayman

Watch This Vehicle
12873533

2016 Porsche Cayman

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

  1. 12873533
  2. 12873533
  3. 12873533
  4. 12873533
  5. 12873533
  6. 12873533
  7. 12873533
  8. 12873533
  9. 12873533
  10. 12873533
  11. 12873533
  12. 12873533
  13. 12873533
  14. 12873533
  15. 12873533
  16. 12873533
  17. 12873533
  18. 12873533
  19. 12873533
  20. 12873533
  21. 12873533
  22. 12873533
  23. 12873533
  24. 12873533
  25. 12873533
  26. 12873533
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,100KM
VIN WP0AB2A83GK185187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # TC5187
  • Mileage 62,100 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee starting at $195. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

Used 2018 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance Titanium Exhaust, Bang & Olufsen®, Audi Exclusive for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2018 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance Titanium Exhaust, Bang & Olufsen®, Audi Exclusive 0 $86,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Compass SPORT FWD for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2019 Jeep Compass SPORT FWD 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic COUPE Si - Manual Transmission, No Accidents, Sunroof for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2017 Honda Civic COUPE Si - Manual Transmission, No Accidents, Sunroof 104,883 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

Call Dealer

604-464-XXXX

(click to show)

604-464-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2016 Porsche Cayman