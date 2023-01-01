Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Subaru Outback

108,196 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Outback

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5I Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5I Touring AWD

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 9990149
  2. 9990149
  3. 9990149
  4. 9990149
  5. 9990149
  6. 9990149
  7. 9990149
  8. 9990149
  9. 9990149
  10. 9990149
  11. 9990149
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
108,196KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9990149
  • Stock #: 38046A
  • VIN: 4S4BSCDC8G3224467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 38046A
  • Mileage 108,196 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

2016 Honda Civic EX
 129,478 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Stinger GT ...
 81,226 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Corolla
175,053 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory