2017 Chevrolet Cruze

85,195 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM1H7109926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 175858
  • Mileage 85,195 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-XXXX

1-888-992-3989

2017 Chevrolet Cruze