$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
177,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUKTEC0HG509433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 179205
- Mileage 177,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 177,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE 210,220 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 GMC Canyon 43,409 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Call Dealer
1-888-992-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500