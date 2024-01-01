Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

106,833 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

106,833KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCVKPEC2HZ273542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,833 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

1-888-992-3989

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500