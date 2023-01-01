Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Suburban

84,968 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Suburban

2017 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 9904553
  2. 9904553
  3. 9904553
  4. 9904553
  5. 9904553
  6. 9904553
  7. 9904553
  8. 9904553
  9. 9904553
  10. 9904553
  11. 9904553
  12. 9904553
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
84,968KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9904553
  • Stock #: 170622
  • VIN: 1GNSKJKCXHR222723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,968 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2014 Buick Encore Pr...
 118,526 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 166,888 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 144,098 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory