2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

71,175 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Premier

Location

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7357259
  • Stock #: 177203
  • VIN: 1GNSKCKC9HR159559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

