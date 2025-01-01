Menu
All Used Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

51,999 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

12553124

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,999KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG6HR590088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TL51713A
  • Mileage 51,999 KM

Vehicle Description

All Used Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Flex Fuel Capability
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
A/T
6-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Kia West

Go Kia West

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Go Kia West

604-777-1292

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan