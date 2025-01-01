Menu
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee starting at $195.

2017 Ford Escape

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

12902048

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1FMCU0GDXHUA16832

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC6832
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

$CALL

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2017 Ford Escape