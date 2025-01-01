Menu
Account
Sign In
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee starting at $195. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 Denali

Watch This Vehicle
12704835

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 Denali

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

  1. 12704835
  2. 12704835
  3. 12704835
  4. 12704835
  5. 12704835
  6. 12704835
  7. 12704835
  8. 12704835
  9. 12704835
  10. 12704835
  11. 12704835
  12. 12704835
  13. 12704835
  14. 12704835
  15. 12704835
  16. 12704835
  17. 12704835
  18. 12704835
  19. 12704835
  20. 12704835
  21. 12704835
  22. 12704835
  23. 12704835
  24. 12704835
  25. 12704835
  26. 12704835
  27. 12704835
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3GTU2PEJ3HG456457

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC6457
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee starting at $195. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2019 Nissan Rogue 76,622 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi S5 2dr Cpe Auto Technik for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2015 Audi S5 2dr Cpe Auto Technik 64,192 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SEL - $10,000 Discount, Manager Demo! for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SEL - $10,000 Discount, Manager Demo! 36 KM $48,398 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

Call Dealer

604-464-XXXX

(click to show)

604-464-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2017 GMC Sierra 1500