Menu
Account
Sign In
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 5142020
  2. 5142020
  3. 5142020
  4. 5142020
  5. 5142020
  6. 5142020
  7. 5142020
  8. 5142020
  9. 5142020
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,670KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5142020
  • Stock #: 170294
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H84HH123536
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 38,490 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Camar...
 132,357 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2002 Ford Ranger XLT
 243,123 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory