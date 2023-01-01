Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

59,390 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

604-777-1292

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD LUX

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD LUX

Location

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,390KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10396299
  • Stock #: 36373A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB7HG487252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 36373A
  • Mileage 59,390 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

