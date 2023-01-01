2017 Jeep Renegade

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9904562

9904562 Stock #: 171502 TJ

171502 TJ VIN: ZACCJBAB8HPE68635

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 171502 TJ

Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.