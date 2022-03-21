Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

47,324 KM

Details

$29,771

+ tax & licensing
$29,771

+ taxes & licensing

Coquitlam Chrysler

855-504-0772

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Coquitlam Chrysler

2960 Christmas Way, Coquitlam, BC V3C 4E6

855-504-0772

$29,771

+ taxes & licensing

47,324KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8932816
  Stock #: L77506
  VIN: 1C4AJWAG3HL714571

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 47,324 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat8 Speakers, Block heater, Connectivity Group, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Integrated roll-over protection, Normal Duty Suspension, Power steering, Quick Order Package 24B, Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sunrider Soft Top, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" x 7" Slot-Spoke Styled Steel.Reviews: * Owners typically rave about the Wranglers toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wranglers charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Fog Lamps
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Coquitlam Chrysler

Coquitlam Chrysler

2960 Christmas Way, Coquitlam, BC V3C 4E6

