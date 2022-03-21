$29,771+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Coquitlam Chrysler
2960 Christmas Way, Coquitlam, BC V3C 4E6
$29,771
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 47,324 KM
Recent Arrival!2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat8 Speakers, Block heater, Connectivity Group, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Integrated roll-over protection, Normal Duty Suspension, Power steering, Quick Order Package 24B, Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sunrider Soft Top, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" x 7" Slot-Spoke Styled Steel.Reviews: * Owners typically rave about the Wranglers toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wranglers charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca
