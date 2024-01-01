Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Kia Forte LX+ for sale in Coquitlam, BC

2017 Kia Forte

75,280 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Kia Forte

LX+

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Forte

LX+

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 10958282
  2. 10958282
  3. 10958282
  4. 10958282
  5. 10958282
  6. 10958282
  7. 10958282
  8. 10958282
  9. 10958282
  10. 10958282
  11. 10958282
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,280KM
Used
VIN 3KPFL4A70HE038643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 47063A
  • Mileage 75,280 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT CREW CAB for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT CREW CAB 38,806 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck EXT CAB for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck EXT CAB 7,966 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson ULTIMATE HYBRID for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Hyundai Tucson ULTIMATE HYBRID 64,530 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Forte