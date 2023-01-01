$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales
604-777-1292
2017 Kia NIRO
2017 Kia NIRO
L
Location
West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales
1881 United Blvd, Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
60,896KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10166037
- Stock #: PP3464
- VIN: KNDCB3LC8H5079706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,896 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales
West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales
Kia West
1881 United Blvd, Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6