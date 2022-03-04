Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Optima

94,215 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Optima

2017 Kia Optima

Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Optima

Hybrid

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 8621738
  2. 8621738
  3. 8621738
  4. 8621738
  5. 8621738
  6. 8621738
  7. 8621738
  8. 8621738
  9. 8621738
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8621738
  • Stock #: 171000
  • VIN: KNAGU4LE2H5014141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 171000
  • Mileage 94,215 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2017 Kia Optima Hybrid
 94,215 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Lexus RX 350
7,384 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Buick Envision ...
 23,509 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory