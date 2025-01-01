Menu
Account
Sign In
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee starting at $195. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

58,283 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

Watch This Vehicle
12946730

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

  1. 12946730
  2. 12946730
  3. 12946730
  4. 12946730
  5. 12946730
  6. 12946730
  7. 12946730
  8. 12946730
  9. 12946730
  10. 12946730
  11. 12946730
  12. 12946730
  13. 12946730
  14. 12946730
  15. 12946730
  16. 12946730
  17. 12946730
  18. 12946730
  19. 12946730
  20. 12946730
  21. 12946730
  22. 12946730
  23. 12946730
  24. 12946730
  25. 12946730
  26. 12946730
  27. 12946730
  28. 12946730
  29. 12946730
  30. 12946730
  31. 12946730
  32. 12946730
  33. 12946730
  34. 12946730
  35. 12946730
  36. 12946730
  37. 12946730
  38. 12946730
  39. 12946730
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,283KM
VIN JA4AZ2A36HZ609559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quartz Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,283 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee starting at $195. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla 103,156 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander 35,660 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC, NO Accidents for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC, NO Accidents 49,500 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

Call Dealer

604-464-XXXX

(click to show)

604-464-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander