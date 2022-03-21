Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

54,251 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 8710379
  2. 8710379
  3. 8710379
  4. 8710379
  5. 8710379
  6. 8710379
  7. 8710379
  8. 8710379
  9. 8710379
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8710379
  • Stock #: 171229
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT4HC789660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 171229
  • Mileage 54,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2017 Nissan Rogue S
 54,251 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT
 103,331 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Aveo5...
 124,460 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory