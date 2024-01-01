Menu
Account
Sign In
All new vehicle deals are subject to a $599 documentation fee, taxes and cash price on gas, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. All new vehicle deals are subject to a $899 documentation fee, taxes and cash price on electric vehicle models. All used vehicle deals are subject to a $599 documentation fee, taxes and cash price. DEALER# 50448.IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

107,212 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 11383880
  2. 11383880
  3. 11383880
  4. 11383880
  5. 11383880
  6. 11383880
  7. 11383880
  8. 11383880
  9. 11383880
  10. 11383880
  11. 11383880
  12. 11383880
  13. 11383880
  14. 11383880
  15. 11383880
  16. 11383880
  17. 11383880
  18. 11383880
  19. 11383880
  20. 11383880
  21. 11383880
  22. 11383880
  23. 11383880
  24. 11383880
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,212KM
VIN ZASFAKPN8J7B95074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP2675
  • Mileage 107,212 KM

Vehicle Description

All new vehicle deals are subject to a $599 documentation fee, taxes and cash price on gas, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. All new vehicle deals are subject to a $899 documentation fee, taxes and cash price on electric vehicle models. All used vehicle deals are subject to a $599 documentation fee, taxes and cash price. DEALER# 50448.IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Google Android Auto

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay Capable
RADIO: AM/FM/NAV W/8.8" DISPLAY

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Tires: P255/45R20 All-Season
Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Sport Aluminum

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION
Cold Weather Group
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS
Black/Black
Leather-Faced Seats w/Accent Stitch
Generic Sun/Moonroof
TRAILER TOW HITCH
Dual-Pane Sunroof
VULCANO BLACK METALLIC
MONTECARLO BLUE METALLIC
ALFA WHITE
Headlamp Washer
VESUVIO GREY METALLIC
GLOSS RED W/WHITE BRAKE CALIPERS
GLOSS YELLOW W/BLACK BRAKE CALIPERS
MISANO BLUE METALLIC
ALFA ROSSO
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO
GLOSS BLACK W/WHITE BRAKE CALIPERS
CARGO AREA ADJUSTABLE RAIL SYSTEM
Requires Subscription
Driver Assistance Static Package w/Front Sensors
Driver Assistance Dynamic Plus Package
Quick Order Package 22J Sport
Front collision mitigation
STROMBOLI GREY METALLIC
SILVERSTONE GREY METALLIC
WHEELS: 19" X 8.0" SPORT 5-HOLE ALUMINUM
CHOCOLATE/BLACK
RED W/BLACK & RED
RADIO: AM/FM/NAV W/6.5" DISPLAY
RADIO: AM/FM W/8.8" DISPLAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Go Kia West

Used 2018 Toyota Sienna for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2018 Toyota Sienna 81,201 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia NIRO EV for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2020 Kia NIRO EV 103,589 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev 55,587 KM $35,999 + tax & lic

Email Go Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Kia West

Go Kia West

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Go Kia West

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio