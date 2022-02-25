2018 Audi S3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 2 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8333916

8333916 Stock #: 181120

181120 VIN: WAUF1GFF2J1074556

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 17,212 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.