2018 Chevrolet Colorado

65,409 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Location

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,409KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8148892
  Stock #: 188105
  VIN: 1GCRTEE11J1100133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 188105
  • Mileage 65,409 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

