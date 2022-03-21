$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
61,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8717036
- Stock #: 181232
- VIN: 1GCPTDE11J1146868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 181232
- Mileage 61,017 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9