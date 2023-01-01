Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

31,757 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 10167276
  2. 10167276
  3. 10167276
  4. 10167276
  5. 10167276
  6. 10167276
  7. 10167276
  8. 10167276
  9. 10167276
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
31,757KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10167276
  • Stock #: 181566 BH
  • VIN: 2GNAXHEV0J6204672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,757 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 31,757 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Color...
 129,864 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 GMC Canyon SLT ...
 135,035 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory