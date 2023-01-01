$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
31,757KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10167276
- Stock #: 181566 BH
- VIN: 2GNAXHEV0J6204672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 31,757 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
