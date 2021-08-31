2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 4 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8063518

8063518 Stock #: 187604

187604 VIN: 1GNSKCKC3JR377941

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 94,463 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.