2018 Chevrolet Volt

69,755 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2018 Chevrolet Volt

2018 Chevrolet Volt

LT

2018 Chevrolet Volt

LT

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

69,755KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8854001
  • VIN: 1G1RA6S56JU134594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 181278
  • Mileage 69,755 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

