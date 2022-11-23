$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Volt
Premier
Location
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
138,568KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9446602
- Stock #: 189217
- VIN: 1G1RB6S59JU155744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic
