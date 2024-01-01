Menu
2018 GMC Canyon

101,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
101,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTH5BEN5J1124944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4X2
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

