2018 GMC Canyon

55,877 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

4WD All Terrain w/Cloth

Location

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

55,877KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6138417
  • Stock #: PP1805
  • VIN: 1GTP6CE1XJ1213341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,877 KM

Vehicle Description

Power locks/windows/mirrors/seats, AM/FM/ radio, steering wheel media controls, Bluetooth, backup camera, CD player, USB input, Air Conditioning, and more!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Sliding Rear Window
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

