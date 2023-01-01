Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Accent

86,540 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Accent

2018 Hyundai Accent

4 Door GL Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Accent

4 Door GL Auto

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
86,540KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10360671
  • Stock #: TC1177
  • VIN: 3KPC24A35JE031177

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,540 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment


call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector


http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/Hyundai-Accent-2018-id9902131.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

2012 Subaru Impreza ...
 75,000 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2009 BMW M3
78,513 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 1,901 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

Call Dealer

604-464-XXXX

(click to show)

604-464-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory