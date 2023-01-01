Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai KONA

146,440 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 10346082
  2. 10346082
  3. 10346082
  4. 10346082
  5. 10346082
  6. 10346082
  7. 10346082
  8. 10346082
  9. 10346082
  10. 10346082
  11. 10346082
  12. 10346082
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10346082
  • Stock #: 181609
  • VIN: KM8K5CA52JU171733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 181609
  • Mileage 146,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2015 Honda Odyssey EX
 159,575 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Mustang V6
 122,731 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Volt ...
 123,144 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory