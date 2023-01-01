$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2018 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Ultimate
Location
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
146,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,440 KM
Vehicle Description
Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9