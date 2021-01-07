Menu
2018 Hyundai Sonata

24,394 KM

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
DriveCo Motors

855-655-3579

LIMITED

DriveCo Motors

688 Lougheed Hwy., Coquitlam, BC V3K 3S6

855-655-3579

24,394KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6569234
  • Stock #: DJ2869
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF5JH642869

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,394 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 HYUNDAI SONANTA LIMITED ...LOCAL BC UNIT WITH NO ACCIDENTS EQUIPPED WITH A POWER MOON ROOF LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED SEATS NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA POWER GROUP CLIMATE CONTROL PREMIUM SOUND ALLOY WHEELS AND MORE... DriveCo Motors where you can find BCs best priced certified preowned TRUCKS CARS & SUVs. Be IN THE KNOW! from the moment you inquire about one of our vehicles. Our team of VSA Liicensed and Qualified Product and Finance Specialists are as friendly as people say. We provide our full names so you can feel comfortable to provide your own. We put a face to our name so that you can have a confidence when providing your personal information to us. -- Everyone Has A StoryWe Listen and You Save Money!-- **Multilingual Team**-- YES! You CAN Finance -- Easy Remote Buying -- We Can Deliver Vehicle To You -- We Can Pick You Up -- Open 7 Days A Week -- Trades Are Welcome -- Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance Call 604-917-0080 Text 778-999-0667 Visit 688 Lougheed Hwy Coquitlam BC Canada

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

