FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment

 call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector

http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/Infiniti-Q60-2018-id10251367.html

2018 Infiniti Q60

48,610 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Infiniti Q60

3.0T Luxe AWD

2018 Infiniti Q60

3.0T Luxe AWD

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,610KM
Used
VIN JN1EV7EL1JM391921

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 48,610 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment


call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector


http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/Infiniti-Q60-2018-id10251367.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2018 Infiniti Q60